Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.2% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $2,713,603,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after buying an additional 1,407,797 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,170,000 after buying an additional 875,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672.85. The trade was a 71.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,458 shares of company stock valued at $27,258,310. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $168.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.61. The stock has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

