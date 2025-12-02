Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 211,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,035,000 after buying an additional 169,949 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $291.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.54. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $311.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total transaction of $577,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,073.60. The trade was a 70.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 5,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,368.68. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock worth $3,920,556. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

