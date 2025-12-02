Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 70,000 Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR $CHA

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Chagee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chagee during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chagee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chagee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chagee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000.

Get Chagee alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chagee in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Chagee in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chagee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chagee in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.20 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Chagee Stock Up 6.1%

CHA stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74.

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $450.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.31 million.

Chagee Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th.

Chagee Profile

(Free Report)

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chagee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chagee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.