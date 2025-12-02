Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter worth $913,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,118,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,387,000 after buying an additional 117,449 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

