Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $836.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

