Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Hawkins worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 31.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after buying an additional 143,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 473,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,320,000 after acquiring an additional 123,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 42.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.08. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.30 and a 1 year high of $186.15.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.42 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWKN. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawkins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

In other Hawkins news, VP Drew M. Grahek acquired 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $200,501.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,117.60. This represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

