Swiss National Bank Sells 4,700 Shares of DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of DXC Technology worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in DXC Technology by 35.1% in the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in DXC Technology by 8.2% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 282,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in DXC Technology by 83.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in DXC Technology by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna set a $14.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,844.60. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15. DXC Technology Company. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

