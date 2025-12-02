Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of WD-40 Company $WDFC

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of WD-40 worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in WD-40 by 22.2% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.02 per share, with a total value of $97,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,947.40. This trade represents a 6.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Carter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.37 per share, for a total transaction of $199,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,460.85. This trade represents a 16.12% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 2,640 shares of company stock worth $522,765 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.7%

WDFC opened at $197.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.01. WD-40 Company has a fifty-two week low of $187.40 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.18.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.30. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

