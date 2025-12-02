Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Krystal Biotech worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8,950.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 212.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 128.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 1.3%

KRYS stock opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.80 and a twelve month high of $221.84. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.72 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 53.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Guggenheim set a $224.00 target price on Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $182.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.14.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

