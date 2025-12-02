Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in McGrath RentCorp $MGRC

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of McGrath RentCorp worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 40.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $94.99 and a 1-year high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.62%.The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on MGRC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

