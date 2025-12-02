Swiss National Bank Has $5.93 Million Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APAM. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,323.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.6%

APAM opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $301.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 96.17%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

