Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of M/I Homes worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. English Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in M/I Homes by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. Zelman & Associates raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on M/I Homes from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

M/I Homes stock opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.35. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by ($0.45). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

