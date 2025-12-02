Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Potlatch Corporation $PCH

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Potlatch worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Potlatch by 32.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Potlatch by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Potlatch by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. lifted its position in Potlatch by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 117,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Potlatch by 8.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Potlatch alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCH. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Potlatch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Potlatch from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Potlatch Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of PCH opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Potlatch Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. Potlatch had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $354.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Potlatch Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.