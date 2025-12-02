Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Patrick Industries worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at $525,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Patrick Industries by 64.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Truist Financial set a $114.00 price objective on Patrick Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $115.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company had revenue of $975.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

