Swiss National Bank Buys 6,900 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.35. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.13 and a beta of 2.19.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $979,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,130 shares in the company, valued at $418,710.60. This trade represents a 70.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

