Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.

TSE:SXP opened at C$3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.35, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Supremex has a 1-year low of C$3.46 and a 1-year high of C$4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.94. The firm has a market cap of C$92.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. Supremex had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of C$65.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Supremex will post 0.7454874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Inc is engaged in manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of custom envelopes and packaging products. The company operates in two business segments that are Manufacturing and Sale of Envelopes, and the manufacturing and sale of paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Envelope segment.

