Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) versus Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) and Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super Group (SGHC) and Monarch Casino & Resort”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Super Group (SGHC) alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group (SGHC) $1.84 billion 3.01 $122.38 million $0.43 25.54 Monarch Casino & Resort $539.64 million 3.26 $72.77 million $5.54 17.40

Analyst Ratings

Super Group (SGHC) has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch Casino & Resort. Monarch Casino & Resort is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Group (SGHC), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Super Group (SGHC) and Monarch Casino & Resort, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group (SGHC) 0 1 8 2 3.09 Monarch Casino & Resort 0 5 2 0 2.29

Super Group (SGHC) currently has a consensus target price of $16.30, indicating a potential upside of 48.40%. Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus target price of $94.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.84%. Given Super Group (SGHC)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Super Group (SGHC) is more favorable than Monarch Casino & Resort.

Volatility & Risk

Super Group (SGHC) has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Super Group (SGHC) pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Monarch Casino & Resort pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Super Group (SGHC) pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monarch Casino & Resort pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group (SGHC) and Monarch Casino & Resort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group (SGHC) 10.05% 43.14% 25.20% Monarch Casino & Resort 19.26% 19.33% 14.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Super Group (SGHC) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group (SGHC) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Super Group (SGHC) beats Monarch Casino & Resort on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Group (SGHC)

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.