Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 24,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF $EWT

Sun Life Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises 5.9% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned about 1.80% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $108,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,345,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,066.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,677,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,015 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,156,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 50,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

EWT opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

