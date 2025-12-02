Sun Life Financial Inc. Makes New $5.09 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,525,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,576,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after buying an additional 71,888,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,008,000 after buying an additional 3,632,572 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,229,000 after buying an additional 599,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $278,367,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3206 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.