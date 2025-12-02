Sukumar Nagendran Sells 260,047 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 260,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,172,811.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,006,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,039.89. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sukumar Nagendran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

On Friday, November 28th, Sukumar Nagendran sold 110,125 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $523,093.75.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $646,000.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.43. 2,376,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,144.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSHA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.