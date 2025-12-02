Substratum Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115.06 thousand and $1.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00001721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 91% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00011213 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

