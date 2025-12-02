Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.0297, but opened at $10.63. Subaru shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 3,243 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
