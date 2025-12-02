Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.0297, but opened at $10.63. Subaru shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 3,243 shares traded.

Subaru Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

Subaru Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUJHY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Subaru by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Subaru by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Subaru by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Further Reading

