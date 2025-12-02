Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Strategy were worth $39,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 25.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 57.3% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 454.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $171.42 on Tuesday. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 3.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $525,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,306.52. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,719 and sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.80.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

