Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 225.9% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SPSM opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.