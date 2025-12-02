Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Buys 2,266 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 112,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.