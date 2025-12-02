Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 44,504 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

IJH opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

