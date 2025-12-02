Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,215 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

