Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $857,000 Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 243.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

