Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF $FLCG

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCG – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,984 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 46,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,632,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,529,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,131,000 after buying an additional 256,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCG opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.10 million, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $34.21.

About Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF

The Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF (FLCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in large-cap US companies with higher forecasted growth values that are within the Russell 1000 Growth Index. The fund aims for capital growth, utilizing a quantitative model focused on maximizing returns and risk management FLCG was launched on Jul 30, 2024 and is issued by Federated Hermes.

