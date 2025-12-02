Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,269 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 275.0% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $87.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 billion. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.96.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

