Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF $ARB

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARB. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARB stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.05.

About AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

