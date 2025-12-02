State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 710 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Clorox worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 324.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 142.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,690. This represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CLX stock opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $125.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.