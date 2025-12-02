State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 360 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Nordson worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 41.8% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 816,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,951,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,200. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total transaction of $2,125,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,692.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,257. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $235.03 on Tuesday. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $260.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.17 and its 200-day moving average is $222.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

