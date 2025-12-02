State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.59 Million Stake in Reliance, Inc. $RS

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance were worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,763,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,461,000 after acquiring an additional 741,417 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $144,089,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the second quarter worth about $72,373,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $55,004,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,039,000 after buying an additional 161,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $282.62 on Tuesday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $347.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.98 and a 200-day moving average of $294.01.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.50.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

