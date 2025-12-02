State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Avery Dennison worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $172.44 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $206.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Argus set a $200.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

