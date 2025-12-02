State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 218.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 136.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,533,880.45. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.1%

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

TOL stock opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.73 and its 200 day moving average is $126.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $165.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.