Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Sold by Riverview Capital Advisers LLC

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.88%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

