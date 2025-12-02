Staked TRX (STRX) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

Staked TRX (STRX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Staked TRX token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Staked TRX has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Staked TRX has a total market capitalization of $166.99 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Staked TRX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,529.76 or 0.99534889 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Staked TRX Token Profile

Staked TRX’s total supply is 486,163,596 tokens. The official website for Staked TRX is app.justlend.org. Staked TRX’s official Twitter account is @defi_just.

Staked TRX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked TRX (STRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Staked TRX has a current supply of 486,163,595.79. The last known price of Staked TRX is 0.34862394 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $6,153,470.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.justlend.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked TRX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staked TRX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staked TRX using one of the exchanges listed above.

