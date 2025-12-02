Spore Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $201.62 (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Spore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spore has a market capitalization of $358.72 thousand and $201.62 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spore has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spore Profile

Spore was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Spore’s total supply is 30,536,848,494,833,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,228,811,336,612,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject. Spore’s official message board is sporeproject.medium.com. The official website for Spore is sporeproject.com.

Buying and Selling Spore

According to CryptoCompare, “Spore (SPORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Spore has a current supply of 30,536,848,494,833,832. The last known price of Spore is 0 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $166.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sporeproject.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

