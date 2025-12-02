SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL Shares Purchased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,699 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,113,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,347,000 after buying an additional 102,011 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 65,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.