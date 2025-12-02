SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 1.11% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

