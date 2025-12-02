Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading Up 26.5% – Should You Buy?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 26.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 3,018,412 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 518% from the average session volume of 488,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Atrium Research raised Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Spanish Mountain Gold Trading Up 26.5%

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of C$105.47 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

