Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading 26.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) shares were up 26.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 3,018,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 518% from the average daily volume of 488,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spanish Mountain Gold
Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Up 26.5%
Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spanish Mountain Gold
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.