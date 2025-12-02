Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading 26.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) were up 26.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 3,018,412 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 518% from the average daily volume of 488,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Atrium Research raised Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

