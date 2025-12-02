Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 32,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 39,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($9.26). The business had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,627.75% and a negative net margin of 56.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonim Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.14% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

