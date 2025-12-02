Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $123.7290 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $85.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of SWBI opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $384.89 million, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 216.67%.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

