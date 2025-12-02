Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,004 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 390,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

