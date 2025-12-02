Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.65 Million Position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 579,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,333,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 799,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,367,000 after buying an additional 44,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

