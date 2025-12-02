Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.55 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $576.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $590.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.64. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.71.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $710.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

