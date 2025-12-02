Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.55 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.
GE Vernova Price Performance
GEV stock opened at $576.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $590.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.64. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.71.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $710.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
