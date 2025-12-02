Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF $PBDC

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 127,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,686 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 36,444 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Putnam BDC Income ETF alerts:

Putnam BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBDC opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.58. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $36.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Putnam BDC Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $0.8205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from Putnam BDC Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%.

(Free Report)

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.